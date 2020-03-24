Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.91

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.91 and traded as low as $8.74. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 8,531,384 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$15.91.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

