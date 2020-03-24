Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.22

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $174.22 and traded as low as $91.00. Trifast shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 16,271 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Trifast to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226 ($2.97).

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.