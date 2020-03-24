Tronox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 530 call options.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,251,000 after purchasing an additional 620,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 264,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 1,786,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

