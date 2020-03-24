United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $1.51. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 10,788 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

