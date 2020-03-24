UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $24.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.80. 8,885,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,887. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average is $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

