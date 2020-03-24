Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,298 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,028% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,462,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

