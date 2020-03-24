Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $12.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. 32,418,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

