Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 110,448,107 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,448,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,811,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 4.82% of British American Tobacco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,172. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

