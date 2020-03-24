Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 191,216,100 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 191,216,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,080,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 133,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,960,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,060,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

