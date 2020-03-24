Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $12.67 Billion Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,650,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 9.74% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,017,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,404,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $327,200,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

