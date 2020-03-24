Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $9.70 Billion Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,023,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 0.17% of Boeing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Boeing stock traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.68. 42,817,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.43 and a 200 day moving average of $330.63. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

