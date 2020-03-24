Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $4.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.