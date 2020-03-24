Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.86

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $259.86 and traded as low as $169.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 290,667 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wincanton from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.41).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.28. The company has a market capitalization of $286.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.06.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

