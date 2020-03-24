Wolfe Research Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.76.

PDS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 875,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,133. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

