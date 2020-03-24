Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

