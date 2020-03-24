Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 104,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.09. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

