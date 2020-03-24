Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 750,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

