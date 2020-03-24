Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 477 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First American Financial by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 244,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

NYSE FAF traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. 1,640,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,495. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.