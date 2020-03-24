Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,813 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Farmers National Banc worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Insiders acquired a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $341,471 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMNB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 113,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,400. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $327.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.