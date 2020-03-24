Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Universal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Universal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 158,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $63.18.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

