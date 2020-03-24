Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 793.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,445,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $458,742.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,037.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 2,716,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

