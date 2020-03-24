Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 32,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 32.66%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.