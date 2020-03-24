Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,469 SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 224,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,752. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

