Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mar 24th, 2020

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. 12,733,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

