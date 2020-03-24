Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RILY. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Antin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 71,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,381.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,900,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,125. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

