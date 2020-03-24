Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 29,388 Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 263.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DZSI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.27. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.