Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. 106,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $885.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $110,341.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

