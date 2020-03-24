Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,520 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $45,658,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,851,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,814,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NTUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.73 million, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.89. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.