Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,791 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Software by 46.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 193,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,534. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $352.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

