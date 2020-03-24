Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in QAD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in QAD by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QAD by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at $220,122,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

