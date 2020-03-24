Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $338,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,934,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 245,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 5,296,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

