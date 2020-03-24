Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ryerson worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 261,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.