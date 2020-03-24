Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,566,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,133. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

