Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 10,396,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

