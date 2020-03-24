Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 320,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 1.46. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

