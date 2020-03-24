Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 483,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,754. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

