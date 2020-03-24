Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 483,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,754. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX)

Comments


