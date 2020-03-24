Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

