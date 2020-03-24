Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 493,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,362. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.