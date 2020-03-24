Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,193. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

