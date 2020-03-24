Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,710 Shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of NI worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NI by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NI by 4,825.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NI by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in NI in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 62,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,625. NI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

