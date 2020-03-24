Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $591.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.25.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. CTS’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

