Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,291 AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 361,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,034. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. AdvanSix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other AdvanSix news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $74,308.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,018.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Comments


