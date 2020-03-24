Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Research by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NRC traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 43,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,901 shares of company stock worth $2,854,798 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.