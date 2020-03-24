Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 72.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citi Trends by 3,618.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 185,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,075. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

