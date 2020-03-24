Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,963,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,819. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

