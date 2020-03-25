ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 573,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $51.20.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

