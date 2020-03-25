Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. 386,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

