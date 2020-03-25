Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $41.64 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.24.
Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. 93,337,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,907,872. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $59.27.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
