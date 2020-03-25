Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,757. The company has a market capitalization of $866.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

