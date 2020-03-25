Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

ALBO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 81,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,201. The company has a market cap of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

